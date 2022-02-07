Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: Nets Linked amid Interest from Wizards, Kings, Blazers

David Berding/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant remains a hot commodity ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline with the Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers showing the most interest, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

The Brooklyn Nets have also reportedly "poked around," though they aren't considered a likely destination.

Edwards reported "it's not a foregone conclusion" that Grant is traded, but the Pistons will clearly consider offers in the coming days before the deadline.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on the initial three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons. He easily outperformed expectations during his first season with averages of 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, becoming a finalist for the Most Improved Player Award.

A thumb injury has limited him in 2021-22, but Grant has returned to play in Detroit's last four games.

In 28 appearances this year, he is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Grant has proved to be a productive player who can help on both ends of the court, excelling either as a go-to option with the Pistons or as a role player with the Nuggets and Thunder. It could make him one of the most impactful midseason additions in the NBA if a top team can land him.

Brooklyn would be an intriguing option if it can add necessary scoring depth with Kevin Durant still out with a knee injury. Kyrie Irving cannot play in home games due to his vaccination status, creating even more need for the Nets. If the team ever returns to full strength, Grant can play a smaller role as an elite three-and-D player on a title contender.

The Wizards, Kings and Trail Blazers are further from contention, but Grant could be a reliable offensive weapon to get the teams back on track either this season or next.