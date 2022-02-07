AJ Styles on Vince McMahon; AEW Stars Tease Jeff Hardy; Goldberg WWE Contract Rumors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

AJ Styles Talks Relationship with Vince McMahon

It's become increasingly clear in recent years that some wrestlers hate the WWE structure. The scripted promos, characters who aren't necessarily in line with their vision, and aborted pushes have led to several stars seeking employment elsewhere.

AJ Styles, who would have his pick of anywhere in the world if he chose to leave WWE, is happy just where he is. Styles said he's extremely happy with his working relationship with Vince McMahon in an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.

“I love it,” Styles said. “So many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems.”

Styles said he has the freedom to tweak some of his scripted promos to better fit his voice, which is helpful for him staying within his character.

Of course, Styles spent most of his career propping up TNA's at-times nonsensical creative, so WWE is likely a walk in the park by comparison.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

More AEW-Jeff Hardy Teases

It's looking increasingly like Jeff Hardy will be coming to AEW—perhaps as soon as Wednesday's Dynamite. Company president Tony Khan teased the opening of the Forbidden Door for a match between Isiah Kassidy and an unknown opponent, and it's looking increasingly like that person will be Hardy.

The Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to "bring us Jeff Harvey," which is a reference to a mistake made by WWE ring announcer Mike Adamle in 2008. The Bucks previously had a picture of Hardy in their Twitter header.

Kassidy also seems conspicuously unable to get a hold of Matt Hardy, who took Private Party under his wing as part of the HFO.

What's interesting about the potential Jeff Hardy signing is that his 90-day clause in his WWE contract is not up. WWE released Hardy in December, and he would not be eligible to compete until March under the normal noncompete.

It's possible Hardy forced the issue after WWE accused him—seemingly falsely—of being under the influence while performing and asked him to go to rehab. There's a nonzero chance WWE would have faced a wrongful termination lawsuit if Hardy wanted to pursue that route.

It's clear there was an attempt at mending fences, with WWE offering Hardy a Hall of Fame induction and a return to the ring that he declined—all but guaranteeing he'll show up in AEW eventually.

Update on Goldberg's Contract Status

Goldberg's contract with WWE is set to expire soon, but don't expect him to trounce off into retirement after his Elimination Chamber match on Feb. 19 against Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said he expects the two sides to reach a new agreement, though no contract has been completed yet.

"I have not heard him re-signing," Meltzer said (6:15 mark). "I would expect that they would re-sign him. ... I could see the argument because of the number being so high not to re-sign him. But I just sense that they probably will. One, to keep him away from the opposition. And the other because they can afford to do it."

Goldberg turned 55 in December but was the universal champion as recently as two years ago. While most modern fans have gotten over the nostalgia pop and have become disenchanted with Goldberg's continued presence, Meltzer noted he brings a ton of value to the Saudi Arabia shows.

WWE is under contract to bring two shows per year to Saudi through 2027. It doesn't seem likely that Goldberg will continue wrestling into his 60s, but it's not as if his matches have ever been particularly labor-intensive.

Since returning to the company in 2016, Goldberg has spent less than an hour total competing in a WWE ring.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).