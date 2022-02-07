James Harden Trade Rumors: Conversation Between 76ers' Morey, Nets GM Marks Revealed

AP Photo/Matt York

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to pursue James Harden, but the Brooklyn Nets don't plan to cooperate.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne revealed the brief discussion between Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks in January:

"What about James?"

"James who?" Marks responded.

"James Harden."

"No," Marks said flatly.

The Nets might listen to offers for James Johnson, but it seems like James Harden is not available before Thursday's deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Nets were "believed to be open to discussing a deal" involving Harden before the deadline.

The 76ers could also wait until the offseason, using Ben Simmons for a potential sign-and-trade to make a deal work. Harden can become a free agent if he declines his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23.

Sam Amick and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported Harden has grown "frustrated" during his time with the Nets. The planned Big Three hasn't worked out with Kevin Durant sidelined by a knee injury and Kyrie Irving only playing part-time because of his vaccination status.

Even with the issues, coach Steve Nash said the Nets don't plan to trade Harden, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"I've talked to James; he wants to be here," Nash said. "He wants to be here long term as well, so I don't think anything's changed other than noise from the outside."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Morey could still pursue Harden up until the deadline and then likely again in free agency. The two spent eight years together with the Houston Rockets, and Harden could be a perfect fit in Philadelphia alongside center Joel Embiid.

The Nets have been resistant to a move, but sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference standings (29-24) could force the team to be aggressive.