Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Matches Wilt Chamberlain Feat with Triple-Double vs. Nets

Denver Nuggets veteran Nikola Jokic made history in Sunday's 124-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jokic joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with multiple 25-point triple-doubles on 80 percent shooting in NBA history, according to ESPN. He finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on 12-of-15 shooting from the floor.

In addition, Jokic, who won the 2020-21 MVP award, now has an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles this season and 71 for his career. He is seven triple-doubles away from tying Chamberlain for sixth all-time.

Jokic is having a tremendous year, even with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined. He entered Sunday's game averaging 25.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor through 46 games.

If the 26-year-old continues at this pace, he will join Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as just the third center in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a season.

While Jokic has been in the MVP conversation this season, many overlook him for players like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he recently told reporters he doesn't care if he receives the attention or not.

While Jokic doesn't seem to mind, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone recently said he's one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that he can remember.

"If you open up the dictionary and look up the word consistency, there's going to be a picture of Nikola there. That's going back to the (2020 Disney World) bubble, that's going back to the 72-game season last year and this year. We knew Jamal was going to be out for an extended period, but when you add a Michael Porter (injury) and a P.J. Dozier (injury) to that list, it becomes even more incredible what he's doing."

Because of Jokic, the Nuggets are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record. Although they are 13.5 games behind the first-place Phoenix Suns, they're in solid position to compete with the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies for a higher seed.