Jaden Ivey Declares for 2022 NBA Draft, Forgoes Junior Season at Purdue

To the surprise of no one, Jaden Ivey is heading to the NBA.

The Purdue sophomore guard declared for the 2022 draft on Thursday, a logical move for the potential top-five pick.

Ivey came into the season as a player expected to be a first-round pick and potentially even a lottery selection for this year's draft, but he's raised his stock to the point that he could be the top overall selection.

The 19-year-old flashed that level of potential in the 2020-21 season, averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 assists per game. But his efficiency was poor, shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three.

Returning to school after his freshman year was the right move. Ivey has taken a big jump in year two, averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three.

He has shades of Ja Morant to his game as a lead guard with explosive athleticism, and his improvements as a shot-maker have only bolstered that resume.

There are a number of talented players in the 2022 NBA draft class, which will likely include Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn power forward Jabari Smith and Duke power forward Paolo Banchero, among others.

But Ivey makes an excellent argument to be considered the best guard in the draft. Choosing to turn pro was the logical move.