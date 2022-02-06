Heat's Erik Spoelstra to Coach Team Durant at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, the NBA announced Sunday.

Spoelstra is the first coach in Heat history to coach multiple All-Star Games, having last done so in 2013.

