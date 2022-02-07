Luka Doncic Notches 2nd Straight Triple-Double as Mavericks Beat Trae Young, Hawks

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 on Sunday at American Airlines Center to move to 31-23 on the season. The win comes after the team mounted a 16-point comeback to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday.

Sunday's win was another massive one for Dallas as both Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson were limited in the second half after racking up five fouls each. Despite being limited, Doncic still finished with a triple-double, and the bench was particularly impressive in what has been a phenomenal week for the Mavs.

Dallas is continuing to make a statement in the Western Conference, sitting in fifth place behind the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz.

Doncic has been on a tear, and he continues to be a significant reason Dallas continues to rise in the standings. His performance in Sunday's game was nothing short of impressive, especially with Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Sterling Brown and Maxi Kleber out due to injuries.

Notable Stats

Luka Doncic, PG, DAL: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL

Trae Young, PG, ATL: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST

Jalen Brunson, PG, DAL: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL

John Collins, PF, ATL: 22 PTS, 18 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Reggie Bullock, SF, DAL: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL

De'Andre Hunter, SF, ATL: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Mavericks Depth Tested

Doncic and Brunson found themselves in foul trouble in the second half, so Mavs head coach Jason Kidd opted to bench and then rotate the two until the end of the fourth quarter when he put both players back on the floor to close out the game.

With Doncic and Brunson limited, the Dallas bench was tested against the high-scoring Hawks, and it did an impressive job of keeping the team in it until the very end.

Josh Green, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss combined for 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists in the win. They also played lockdown defense down the stretch, though that should come as no surprise.

The Mavericks entered Sunday's game with the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA, per NBA.com, and they held Atlanta to just 94 points. In addition, they held Young to 0-of-6 shooting from deep.

It's also important to note that the Mavs were missing Porzingis, Hardaway, Brown and Kleber. That makes the performance of their bench that much more impressive and puts into context just how deep the team is.

If the Mavericks can continue getting more contributions out of unlikely players, such as Green, the team has a great chance of making it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Trae Young, Hawks' Offense Struggles

The Hawks offense on Sunday night wasn't good, and that's putting it lightly.

Young, who has starred all season for the franchise, finished with just 17 points in what was his lowest scoring output since a Jan. 26 win over the Sacramento Kings, when he also had just 17 points.

Young also went 0-of-6 from deep, which is quite uncharacteristic for someone who entered the game making 37.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

However, this is the second straight game Young has gone without a three-pointer, having gone 0-of-4 from deep against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. It marks the first time this season that he has been held scoreless from deep in two straight games.

In addition to Young, though, the entire Hawks offense struggled. The team made just 37 of 95 shots (38.9 percent) from the floor and five of 25 (20 percent) from deep.

To put those numbers into context, the Hawks entered Sunday's game with the second-best offense in the NBA, averaging 113.5 points per game. They were also making 37.6 of their shots from deep, the best in the league.

In addition, Atlanta hadn't scored less than 100 points since a 115-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Jan. 12.

With the second half of the season well underway and the trade deadline coming up Thursday, the Hawks could look to add some reinforcements to make a push for the playoffs.

However, it all starts with the team being better on offense. If the Hawks want to make another run to the Eastern Conference Finals, they'll need to be much more consistent moving forward.

What's Next?

The Hawks will host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, while the Mavericks will host the Detroit Pistons.