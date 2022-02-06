Texans Rumors: Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Told He Won't Be Hired for HC Position

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will remain in Philadelphia for the 2022 season.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Gannon has been informed that he will not be receiving the Houston Texans' head coaching position. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson previously reported Gannon was a finalist for the job.

In addition to Gannon, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown were reported finalists for the Texans head coaching position.

Gannon, 39, just wrapped up his first season as Philadelphia's defensive coordinator. He improved the Eagles defense from 19th in total yards per game in 2020 to 10th in 2021.

The Eagles had the No. 11 passing defense this season, which was an improvement from their 2020 ranking. Philadelphia had the 15th-ranked passing defense last season. The rushing defense was ranked ninth in both 2020 and 2021.

Before joining the Eagles, Gannon spent three seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He got his start in the NFL in 2007 as a defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

He also spent time as the Tennessee Titans' defensive quality control coach from 2012 to 2013 and the Minnesota Vikings' assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of Houston's three reported head coaching finalists, McCown has the least experience, having never served in a coaching role in the NFL. At this point, it would seem like Flores is the front-runner, but that hasn't been reported. It should also be noted that Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

The Texans are searching for a new head coach after firing David Culley following just one season. Houston finished the 2021 campaign with a 4-13 record, its second straight losing season.