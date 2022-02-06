NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Commits to 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet has committed to competing in the Three-Point Contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The full list of participants has yet to be announced.

VanVleet has been one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA this season. The 27-year-old ranks third in the league with 179 three-pointers made. He's also shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

VanVleet is in the midst of his best season in Toronto following the departure of Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. He leads the team in scoring with 21.6 points per game and is also averaging 4.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

In addition to VanVleet, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young expressed interest in competing in the Three-Point Contest if selected to the All-Star Game, which he was. However, he has not committed to participating.

Young participated in the Three-Point Contest during the 2020 All-Star Game and was eliminated in the first round. Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the event that year.

Fans will also hope Golden State Warriors star and reigning Three-Point Contest champion Stephen Curry competes in the event. However, he also has not committed to competing.

If VanVleet wins the event, he would become the first Raptors player to do so since 2008, when Jason Kapono won for the second straight year.

This year's All-Star Weekend kicks off on Feb. 18 with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Game. The Skills Contest will take place Feb. 19.