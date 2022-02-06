Ripped Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells for over $475K at Auction

Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most sports memorabilia collectors look for trading cards in mint condition, but a Honus Wagner card is apparently valuable even ripped in half.

A T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $475,959 at an online auction that closed Saturday despite having only about 50 percent remaining, per The Athletic. TMZ provided a look at the card, which fortunately has most of the face still showing:

This has been one of the most sought-after baseball cards in the world. It was originally created for cigarette boxes from 1909 to 1911, but the value has surged in recent years.

Last August, a version of the card sold for a record $6.6 million. Another sold for $3.75 million a few months earlier.

The poor condition of the latest Wagner card kept it from setting records, but it still fetched six figures, putting it ahead of most other memorabilia in existence.