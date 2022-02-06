Steve Nash Says Nets Aren't Trading James Harden amid 76ers, Ben Simmons Rumors

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash had a one-word answer when asked if the team is considering trading James Harden ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline: "No."

Nash all but deadened any hopes opposing teams—specifically the Philadelphia 76ers—had of the Nets breaking up their Big Three before making a run at a championship this season.

Harden's name has been increasingly bandied about in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, with a Harden-for-Ben Simmons deal taking center stage. The Sixers have been attempting to trade Simmons since the offseason but have found no takers willing to meet their asking price of a star in return.

