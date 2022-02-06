WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Vince McMahon Weren't Happy with Shane's Royal Rumble Ideas

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon were reportedly the most vocal in pushing back against Shane McMahon's attempt at booking the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Fightful Select reported Shane McMahon "specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him." He suggested himself for the No. 1 spot in the Rumble, which went to AJ Styles, and made several other suggestions that were poorly received backstage.

Vince McMahon and Lesnar, the eventual winner of the Rumble, stepped in several times to overrule McMahon's ideas. The younger McMahon was reportedly "insistent" on his vision, which did not come to fruition.

Once the booking settled down, Shane McMahon was reportedly set to go into the match at No. 29, but that was switched to No. 28 at the last minute. McMahon "reacted hastily" to the switch but eventually went out when Randy Orton told him that he would not be entering the match to Shane O'Mac's music.

Shane McMahon, who was booked to be a regular on Raw through WrestleMania, was quietly fired in the fallout of the Rumble fiasco. The men's Royal Rumble was one of the worst-received in history, with only 2015's Rumble ranking worse on Cagematch fan voting. Several reports indicated Shane McMahon's presence and attempts to produce the Rumble was among the reasons the match booking seemed scattershot.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).