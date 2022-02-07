AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 14 Rankings Released

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Auburn did enough to stay in the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll, while others in the Top 10 improved their rankings with strong performances.

Blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and Kansas all had impressive wins this week to climb in the Top 25, although a pair of losses caused a big drop for UCLA.

It led to some movement in the rankings heading into Week 14.

AP Poll

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Illinois

14. Wisconsin

15. Villanova

16. Ohio State

17. Michigan State

18. Marquette

19. Tennessee

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Saint Mary's

23. Murray State

24. Connecticut

25. Xavier

UCLA entered the week at No. 3 in the rankings but dropped to No. 12 after a pair of losses.

The first one was understandable, as Arizona avenged its loss from a week earlier with a 76-66 victory in Tucson. The Bruins shot just 3-of-14 from three-point range in the tough Pac-12 loss.

The second defeat was much more surprising, as Arizona State pulled off the three-overtime upset over UCLA:

The Bruins continued to struggle with their shooting (5-of-22 from three), while Marreon Jackson scored 24 for Arizona State on the way to the shocking win.

Arizona, meanwhile, had a 72-63 victory over USC to climb to No. 4 in the latest poll.

Kansas is up to No. 8 after also earning two wins over ranked opponents this week, beating Iowa State on the road and Baylor at home. It was a significant turnaround after suffering an 18-point loss to Kentucky a week earlier.

"We had a great week," Kansas coach Bill Self said after the Baylor win. "People make a lot about last Saturday, which is fine. But it's not near as important as these last two games, and so if last Saturday somehow inspired us or lit a fire under us to maybe regroup or whatever, so to speak, then I'm glad it happened. But I love to win every game and play well every game."

There is little shame in losing to Kentucky, which stayed at No. 5 after showcasing impressive defense in the 66-55 road win over Alabama. Duke sent a message with an 87-67 win over rival North Carolina, helping the Blue Devils climb to seventh in the latest poll.

Everyone is still chasing Auburn, which narrowly escaped an upset bid from Georgia on Saturday:

The Tigers still found a way to earn their 19th straight win while improving to 22-1 on the season.

Gonzaga (19-2) has also gone multiple months without a loss, winning back-to-back road games against San Diego and BYU to stay undefeated in the WCC. The Bulldogs will face a tougher test next Saturday against newly ranked No. 22 Saint Mary's, but they are clearly a difficult team to beat when at their best.