Rockets' Christian Wood, Eric Gordon Discuss Trade Rumors Ahead of 2022 NBA Deadline

Christian Wood and Eric Gordon have been regularly mentioned in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, but both appear confident they'll remain with the Houston Rockets.

"This is my first year being in trade rumors. I'm not really a fan of it. I don't want it anymore," Wood told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "This is my home. This is where I want to be. I've told (Stephen) Silas and Tilman (Fertitta) and Pat (Fertitta) and Raf (Stone), and they have the same feeling about me."

Wood saw his name bandied about heavily in trade talks when he and Kevin Porter Jr. were suspended for conduct detrimental to the team for their actions in a loss to the Denver Nuggets last month. The forward-center apologized to the team for his actions, which included a refusal to enter the game in the second half, and he has returned to his regular spot in the rotation ever since.

While there are undoubtedly teams that would covet Wood's versatile skill set, he's only 26 years old and playing under a reasonable contract. It would likely take a first-round pick and a promising young big to get the Rockets to move him before the deadline.

Gordon, meanwhile, is in the midst of a bounce-back 2021-22 campaign and has been mentioned as a trade target for contending teams looking for a bench scoring option.

"I don't even worry about it," Gordon said of the rumors. "You always hear about different rumors. (Rumors) are going to happen. I know what kind of value I have. This team also knows what kind of value I have. I just go out there and play. I play to do well. Whether it's here or elsewhere, it's what I plan on doing."

Gordon's contract may cause some pause among contenders, as his $20.9 million salary for 2023-24 becomes guaranteed if he plays 500 regular-season minutes and/or 750 regular and postseason minutes and his team wins a championship.

Gordon's $19.6 million salary for next season is guaranteed. While there's some logic in moving the 33-year-old guard before the deadline, Gordon's leadership and veteran mentality have had a positive impact on the young Houston locker room.