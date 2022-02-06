No. 3 UCLA Upset in Triple OT by Unranked Arizona State in Pac-12 Action

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins were upset by the unranked Arizona State Sun Devils 87-84 in triple overtime on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena for just their fourth loss of the season.

However, Saturday's loss was the second straight for UCLA after falling to the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats 76-66 on Thursday. The Bruins have also lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks this season.

The Bruins needed to avoid a loss in Saturday's game against the Sun Devils to avoid falling further away from winning the regular-season conference championship. The Wildcats are first in conference play at 9-1, while the Bruins are tied for second with the Ducks at 8-3.

While junior guards Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell had solid performances for the Bruins, senior forward Cody Riley put up 10 points, and senior guard Jules Bernard put up just six points against the Sun Devils.

And while the Sun Devils are typically paced by Illinois State transfer DJ Horne, Marreon Jackson was the hero for the team on Saturday night. The senior finished with a whopping 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench.

Junior forward Jalen Graham also had a solid night for Arizona State, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Arizona State had entered Saturday's game having lost their last four games, while UCLA had won eight of their last 10.

As for what's next, UCLA will trip to snap its two-game skid on Tuesday when the Bruins travel to face Stanford. Arizona State, meanwhile, will look to upset another ranked opponent in the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday.