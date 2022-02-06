Lakers' Frank Vogel Hopes Russell Westbrook Improves After Benching vs. Knicks

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel benched point guard Russell Westbrook for the extra session of their 122-115 home win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

After the game, Vogel was asked about the response that he hoped the benching would lead to.

"Hopefully, the response is that player plays better," Vogel told reporters.

Westbrook had five points on 1-of-10 shooting, six assists, four rebounds and four turnovers in 29 minutes. He finished with a team-worst minus-15.

Over the final five-and-a-half minutes of regulation, Westbrook did not register any statistics outside a missed three-pointer and a pair of missed free throws.

Once overtime started, Talen Horton-Tucker took over in the extra session.

The Lakers landed Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 NBA MVP, in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards last offseason. He was supposed to force a big three with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and that trio appeared to have championship-level potential.

However, Davis and James have both missed extended time with injuries, and Westbrook has had an up-and-down campaign. Of note, his 15.5 player efficiency rating is the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2008-09.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Westbrook has shown signs of his past, but his struggles have been prevalent. He was also benched late in the Lakers' 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 20.

We'll see if Westbrook bounces back strong soon as the Lakers will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks into town on Tuesday.