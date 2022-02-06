LeBron James Urges Lakers Players to Have 'Accountability' After OT Win vs. Knicks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is urging his team to have accountability following its 122-115 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

When asked by ESPN's Malika Andrews about how the Lakers can replicate their second half and overtime success moving forward, James replied:

“It’s all about taking accountability for your own actions every game… If you want change you have to look yourself in the mirror and demand more out of yourself and it’ll trick down to the rest of the ball club.”

James returned to the Lakers' lineup after a five-game absence because of knee injury. The 37-year-old was electric in a 21-point comeback win, scoring 29 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes.

The Knicks dominated the Lakers in the first half, heading into halftime with a 15-point lead. However, the Lakers found their rhythm after the break, outscoring the Knicks 31-13 in the third quarter thanks to an offensive outburst from Malik Monk, who finished with 29 points.

But while L.A. entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead, Knicks star R.J. Barrett tied things up with less than 10 seconds remaining. James had one final look and the opportunity to win the game, but missed the shot, which sent the contest to overtime.

The Lakers desperately needed James back in the lineup after going 1-4 in the games he missed. However, even when James has been in the lineup, Frank Vogel's side has been inconsistent.

The Purple and Gold have struggled to a 26-28 record this season and sit ninth in the Western Conference. The team has mostly been slowed by injuries, but the offseason roster shakeups have done anything but benefit the franchise.

Russell Westbrook hasn't lived up to expectations since arriving at L.A. following a trade from the Washington Wizards. In Saturday's game against the Knicks, he had just five points, four rebounds and six assists.

Westbrook has struggled so much this season that Lakers fans booed him after an awful miss on a midrange shot during the second quarter of Saturday's game when the team was down 58-39.

When the Lakers traded for Westbrook, team president Jeanie Buss admitted that it was a challenge to fill out the rest of the roster because of his $44.2 million cap hit for the 2021-22 campaign.

So, the team signed Monk, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore to one-year deals. To this point, only Anthony and Monk have proved to be decent additions, providing solid contributions off the bench.

If the Lakers want to make the postseason, it's going to take a full team effort, and with James now further emphasizing accountability to his teammates, things should hopefully improve from here.