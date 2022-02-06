Bronny James Drops 18 as Sierra Canyon Beats Glenbard West on Buzzer-Beater 3

Bronny James Drops 18 as Sierra Canyon Beats Glenbard West on Buzzer-Beater 3February 6, 2022
Dylan Metoyer hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Sierra Canyon boys high school basketball team (Chatsworth, California) a 67-64 win over Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Illinois).
Bronny James hit six three-pointers, including three in the first quarter, for 18 points on the night.
Teammate and UCLA commit Amari Bailey led the Trailblazers with 19 points, including two from this slam dunk for a 45-33 advantage.
Glenbard West entered the game with a perfect 26-0 record and a No. 10 spot in MaxPreps' rankings of the top teams in the nation. Sierra Canyon was exceptional in its own right, entering Saturday with a 20-3 mark and the No. 13 ranking.
The Chipotle Clash of Champions battle between California and Illinois took place at Chicago's Wintrust Arena, which featured a crowd heavily in Glenbard West's favor.
Still, Sierra Canyon fared well and even took a 53-41 lead late in the third quarter.
However, Glenbard West chipped away at the edge. Big shots included a Graham Pierce layup as well as a Braden Huff three-pointer:
The latter shot from the Gonzaga commit cut the lead to 64-63, and the game was tied at 64 after a Paxton Warden free throw.
After Glenbard West burned a foul, Sierra Canyon had eight seconds left to win the game. The Trailblazers did just that as Metoyer nailed the clutch corner three off a Bailey feed for the victory.