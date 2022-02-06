Lakers Beat Julius Randle, Knicks in OT Behind LeBron James Triple-Double

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LeBron James returned after a five-game absence to drop a 29-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-115 home overtime win against the New York Knicks on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

James, who had been out with swelling in his left knee, played 40 minutes and shot 13-of-24 from the field. He helped the Lakers overcome a 21-point first-half deficit en route to the win.

Malik Monk matched James' scoring total and hit four three-pointers along the way. Anthony Davis dominated on both ends with 28 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Russell Westbrook struggled, scoring just five points on 1-of-10 shooting. Head coach Frank Vogel benched him in overtime.

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was sidelined for this game.

Knicks wing RJ Barrett led all players with 36 points and 50 minutes of court time. He scored the final five points in regulation, including a three-pointer with 8.7 seconds left, to force OT.

Julius Randle added 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

The 26-28 Lakers have won two of their last three games. The 24-29 Knicks have lost five of their last six games and eight of their last 10.

Notable Performances

Knicks G/F RJ Barrett: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Knicks F Julius Randle: 32 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists

Knicks G Evan Fournier: 15 points

Lakers F LeBron James: 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 28 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals

Lakers G Malik Monk: 29 points

LeBron, Monk, AD Trio Guide Lakers' Comeback

The Lakers' backs were against the wall after a first half that saw Barrett and Randle combine for 41 points for a 71-56 New York lead. It was an inexplicable start for a Lakers team playing at home with all three of their star players on the court against a reeling Knicks squad.

However, the Lakers stormed back in the second half behind the trio of James, Davis and Monk.

Monk scored 16 third-quarter points as the Knicks, who led 71-56 at halftime, somehow fell behind 87-84 going into the fourth.

The shooting guard drilled a corner three to cut New York's lead to 79-78 after a full-court Westbrook pass:

In the fourth, James dropped 10 points. He muscled his way into the paint for one bucket, getting past most of the Knicks defense for a layup and a 96-93 lead:

AD kept crushing it on the glass. He outworked Knicks defenders down low as well, grabbing an offensive board and putting it back for a 105-97 advantage.

James' energy was clearly evident in overtime, as he turned on the jets to corral a loose ball and slam it home for the overtime period's first bucket.

The Lakers never trailed again, and James eventually found Trevor Ariza for his 10th assist and a three-pointer that put L.A. up 120-113 with just over one minute left.

This certainly wasn't easy for the Lakers, and Westbrook may have just played his worst game of the year. However, a win is a win for L.A. at this juncture as it fights just to make the playoffs.

Randle, RJ Not Enough as Knicks Fall in OT

In a battle of reeling teams, it appeared the Knicks would easily come out on top after virtuoso performances from Barrett and Randle.

Barrett scored 17 points in his first eight-and-a-half minutes, shooting 6-of-7 along the way. With 3:30 left in the first quarter, he found himself outscoring the entire Lakers team, 17-16.

The rest of the Knicks matched him, though, so the Knicks led 34-16 at that point before polishing off a 42-point quarter.

New York kept the pace up in the second quarter and led by as many as 21 after an Evan Fournier bucket.

Meanwhile, Randle looked like his 2020-21 self. He's struggled this season after an All-Star campaign last year, but Randle showcased his top form Saturday.

By the time the first quarter was over, Randle had 12 points, five rebounds and four dimes.

The Barrett and Randle chemistry stayed strong in the second quarter.

By the time the first half ended, Randle and Barrett combined for 44 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The second half was a disaster for the Knicks, who scored only 40 second-half points. Meanwhile, the Lakers got going on the other end.

Still, New York did not give up, with Barrett's dunk and three-pointer turning a 111-106 Laker lead into a 111-all tie.

That proved to be the Knicks' final highlight as the Lakers held them off in overtime, but Barrett's phenomenal performance plus Randle turning back the clock are certainly positives for New York to take away from this one.

What's Next?

The Knicks will continue their five-game Western Conference road swing with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

L.A. will welcome the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks into town on Tuesday at 10 p.m ET.