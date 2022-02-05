X

    Video: Watch Jordan Spieth Hit Shot from Cliff's Edge at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 6, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Avelar

    Jordan Spieth decided to take a harrowing shot during the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, on Saturday.

    As seen in the following video, Spieth had to line up close to the edge of a cliff on the par-four eighth hole and hit his shot across a wide canyon:

    GOLFonCBS @GOLFonCBS

    "This is downright terrifying right now." <br><br>This shot from Jordan Spieth was quite the situation. 😬 <a href="https://t.co/sq04R96GXQ">pic.twitter.com/sq04R96GXQ</a>

    Spieth could have taken a drop since the ball was across the hazard line, but he gutted it out and ended up with a positive result.

    Although the three-time major champion put his approach shot over the green, he managed to save par.

    Spieth has a history of success at Pebble Beach, as he won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017.

    The 28-year-old is in the mix for a second career Pebble Beach Pro-Am win, as he wasn't too far behind the leader through 10 holes Saturday.

    With a score of 10 under for the tournament, the American only trailed Seamus Power of Ireland by four strokes.

    Spieth's cliff shot went a long way toward keeping him in contention, and it showcased his ability to perform under pressure as well.

