Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder Shine in 2022 Senior Bowl Win

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The National Team beat the American Team 20-10 at the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. But all eyes were on the quarterbacks ahead of this year's NFL draft.

Kenny Pickett showed off his upside for the National Team, finishing 6-of-6 for 89 yards and a touchdown in a winning effort.

Abram Smith (11 rushes for 48 yards, two receptions for 19 yards and a score), Jake Ferguson (three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown) and Trey McBride (two receptions for 12 yards and a score) each found the end zone for the National Team.

Malik Willis, meanwhile, flashed his dual-threat ability for the American Team, finishing 2-of-4 for 11 yards through the air to go along with 54 rushing yards.

There's no doubting that Willis has the athleticism and arm to turn heads. He has the upside to be special at the NFL level.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But there will be a fight to be the top quarterback off the board, and Pickett is going to be in the running for that distinction. He's coming off a Heisman Trophy finalist campaign, and he reportedly wowed at least one team during the interview portion of the Senior Bowl week:

Those two weren't the only players under center teams will be monitoring, of course.

Desmond Ridder had a very strong showing for the National Team, finishing 4-of-6 for 68 yards and a touchdown. He turned some heads with his play Saturday.

And Sam Howell posted solid numbers (6-of-9 for 67 yards) during his time running the American Team, scoring the team's lone touchdown.

But the real star of the show throughout the week may have been Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who arguably raised his stock more than any other player in Mobile with a strong week of practices and a solid performance Saturday.

He was one of several players who made a strong impression in the game itself:

But it was clear that players like Winfrey and Willis in particular maximized their opportunity in Mobile and likely bumped themselves up draft boards with strong weeks.

Up next on the NFL draft circuit will be the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins March 1.