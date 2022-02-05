Raptors Trade Rumors: Myles Turner, Jakob Poeltl, Danilo Gallinari Eyed by Toronto

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly casting a wide net for targets ahead of Thursday's 2022 NBA trade deadline, looking at a group led by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday the Raptors are firmly in the market for a center, and the Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic, San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl, Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III and Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton are among those they've expressed interest in.

Toronto also checked on the availability of Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, per Scotto.

The Raptors are riding a five-game winning streak that's improved their record to 28-23. That ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference, which feels wide open with just 5.5 games separating the top-seeded Chicago Bulls (33-19) and the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets (28-25).

Toronto doesn't have any players in the heart of the MVP discussion, but it's received strong across-the-board production. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are all averaging over 18 points per game and Scottie Barnes is putting together a rock-solid rookie season.

Those promising signs, combined with the recent hot streak, have seemingly pushed the Raptors front office to at least consider becoming a buyer ahead of the deadline.

A true center would give head coach Nick Nurse more lineup flexibility and reduce the number of potential mismatches against certain opponents.

The Raptors have found small-ball success with Siakam and Precious Achiuwa (both 6'8'') splitting most of the minutes at the 5. Somebody like Turner (6'11'') would bring another dimension to the roster.

Turner has enjoyed another strong campaign for the Pacers, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. It hasn't helped translate to much team success, as Indiana sits 13th in the East at 19-35.

The 25-year-old University of Texas product has been out since Jan. 14 with a foot injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the ailment is expected to sideline him through the deadline, but the initial one-month timetable could allow him to return shortly after in mid-February.

Meanwhile, Gallinari is an ideal fit for the Raptors' smaller, almost positionless style of play and could benefit from a change of scenery after seeing his role reduced with the Hawks the past two years.

The 33-year-old Italian is playing just 23.1 minutes per game this season, his lowest amount since his rookie year (2008-09) with the New York Knicks.

He could see playing time both on the wing and in the frontcourt if dealt to Toronto.

All told, outside expectations for the Raptors were quite low coming into the season (35.5 projected win total, per Vegas Insider) following the departure of team legend Kyle Lowry, but they've exceeded those and are in position to possibly make some noise in the playoffs.

A few deadline upgrades would further bolster those chances.