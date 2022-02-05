Jonathan Taylor Voted NFL Offensive MVP over Rodgers, Brady in Pro Bowl Players Poll

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

If Pro Bowl players had a vote for the NFL's offensive MVP, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor would win the award.

In a poll of 20 players in Las Vegas for the NFL's annual All-Star Game taken by The Athletic's Greg Auman, Taylor received eight votes as offensive MVP for the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (five), Tom Brady (three) and Joe Burrow (two) also received multiple votes. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers each received one vote.

Taylor could receive some support in the actual MVP voting, but odds strongly favor Rodgers winning the award for the second consecutive year.

It's unclear how much postseason performance might have affected the way players viewed the seasons for Rodgers and Brady. Rodgers only threw for 225 yards with no touchdowns in Green Bay's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady did throw for 329 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, but he also committed two turnovers in a 30-27 defeat.

The Colts missed the playoffs after a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, but that game was seen as more of an indictment on Carson Wentz. General manager Chris Ballard wouldn't fully commit to Wentz as the team's 2022 starter after the loss.

Taylor was the focal point of Indianapolis' offense throughout the season. He led the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20).

Rodgers led the Packers to the best record in the NFL during the regular season (13-4, tied with Tampa Bay). He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 starts. Brady led the league in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

The last non-quarterback to win NFL MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012 when he ran for 2,097 yards.

The 2021 NFL MVP award will be handed out during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.