2021-22 NFL MVP: Predictions, Odds for Award's Top Candidates

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers is the favorite for a reason. The Packers went 13-3 as a starter this season and was 13-2 in games that he started and finished. It also helps his case that in the one game he missed—Week 9 against Kansas City—Green Bay mustered only seven points and lost.

Statistically, Rodgers was equally impressive. He finished the year with 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He led the league with a 111.9 passer rating.

Rodgers wasn't quite as prolific as he was a year ago, but he was arguably the best passer in the NFL once again this season.

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may not have been as efficient as Rodgers this season, but he was nevertheless statistically impressive. He led the league with 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

Brady did throw 12 interceptions, but that's a comparatively low number given his 719 passing attempts.

Hurting Brady's candidacy is the Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brady was rolling to that point, but against New Orleans, he finished a dismal 26-of-48 for 214 yards with an interception. Rodgers had his own bad game this season, but it came back in Week 1.

Recency bias may keep Brady from winning this year's MVP.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did his fair share of leading the league. He led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9). That's a rare combination of downfield passing and efficiency that demonstrates just how good the second-year signal-caller has become.

One could easily argue that no quarterback was better down the stretch than Burrow. In his last two regular-season starts—against the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs—he threw for a combined 972 yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions.