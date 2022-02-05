Kyrie Irving: No Need for Nets to Push 'Panic Button' Amid 7-Game Losing Streak

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving isn't ready to sound the alarm after the team suffered its seventh straight loss Friday night to the Utah Jazz, but he admitted there's a lot of work to do for the squad to reach its potential.

Irving discussed his view of the Nets' current situation after scoring 15 points in the 125-102 loss to the Jazz:

"It's really just where we are, facing reality, that we're not winning ballgames right now. And we got to kind of get out of that hole with just one win and then start a new streak from that point. But no time to feel like our season is in doomsday or we need to push the panic button at all points, but we have to face reality that a lot of guys, a lot of my teammates, we're still getting to know one another, how we play, what's our spots, offensive and defensive tendencies.

"And then communication. Knowing that we can get on guys and guys love to be coached. And it's not just from the head coach or the assistants but really just from us as teammates. Trusting that we have the experience to win basketball games."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.