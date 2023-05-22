Carmelo Anthony Retires from NBA; 10x All-Star Was Named to NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday.

The 38-year-old last played in the 2021-22 season, which he spent with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was impressive off the bench for the Purple and Gold, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and one assist while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep in 69 games.

Anthony was one of the best players in the NBA during his prime, earning his numerous All-Star selections, in addition to a scoring title, from 2006-2017.

One of his best seasons came during the 2012-13 campaign when he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 67 games with the New York Knicks while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

In addition to his seven seasons with the Knicks, Anthony also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Playoff success proved elusive for the 6'7" forward. He led the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference finals in the 2009 postseason but only advanced out of the first round on one more occasion.

Anthony's international accolades helped to bolster his résumé. A three-time Olympic gold medalist, he averaged 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds and shot 41.0 percent from beyond the arc across his four runs in the Summer Games.

His name is all over Team USA's Olympic record books. He's the all-time leader in appearances (31) and rebounds (125) and second to Kevin Durant in points (336).

Anthony's legacy was affirmed when he was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, immortalizing him among the game's greatest legends.

With his career now over, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame might be the next stop on his journey.