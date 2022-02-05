Raiders Rumors: Patrick Graham Hired as DC, Spent Last 2 Seasons with Giants

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Graham served as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants for the last two seasons.

Graham heading to the Raiders comes after SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported before New York hired Brian Daboll that Graham would have been interested in remaining with the Giants if he didn't land the team's head coaching position.

According to Vacchiano, Graham was popular with Giants players, and the team's ownership liked him a lot. The 43-year-old was invested in the Giants, having turned down the opportunity to interview for the New York Jets head coaching job last year.

Daboll also expressed interest in retaining Graham as defensive coordinator, telling reporters he hoped he would remain with the team in 2022.

Graham's decision to join the Raiders in the same position is especially surprising after he told Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media that coaching the Giants defense was his "dream job."

However, Graham does have strong ties to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. He worked with McDaniels for the New England Patriots from 2012-15.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Graham will replace former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who spent just one season in Vegas. He helped improve the team's defense but has since joined Frank Reich's staff as a defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

Graham had the Giants defense ranked No. 21 in total defense and No. 23 in scoring defense during the 2021 season. Those numbers aren't great, but his defense often had to make up for the offense's mistakes.

As for the Raiders, the franchise's defense ranked 14th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring last season under Bradley. Graham will hope to improve those ranks in 2022.