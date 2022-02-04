Gus Bradley Reportedly Joins Colts as New DC After 1 Season with Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as their new DC, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Bradley will replace Matt Eberflus, who recently accepted the Chicago Bears' vacant head coaching position.

Bradley was among six candidates to interview for the Colts' vacancy, including Tennessee Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz; Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen; New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard; and Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

The 55-year-old spent one season in Las Vegas. The Raiders defense finished the 2021 campaign 14th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring. The unit was 25th in yards allowed and 30th in scoring in the season prior to Bradley's arrival.

Before joining the Raiders, Bradley spent four seasons as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to '20. The Chargers defense finished in the top 10 in passing yards allowed in each of his four seasons. It also finished in the top 10 overall in three of his four years as DC.

He also served as head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to '16 but is mostly known for his time spent as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2009 to '12 as he helped create the Legion of Boom.

Bradley will now coach a talented defensive unit that includes Pro Bowlers DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore. The Colts finished the 2021 season with the ninth-ranked scoring defense.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Colts will be hoping Bradley can continue to build on the unit's previous success.