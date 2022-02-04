James Harden, Ben Simmons Trade Rumors Shift 76ers' NBA Title Odds to +1300

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

The Philadelphia 76ers' NBA championship odds have gone from +1800 ($100 bet to win $1,800) to 13-1 on FanDuel Sportsbook following trade rumors connecting Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden to Philly.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, "the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal."

He added the discussed trade is expected to revolve around Harden, an impending free agent, and 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who has held out all season after requesting a trade last summer.

As for the rest of the odds ledger, the Brooklyn Nets lead the way at +310.

They are followed by the Golden State Warriors (+460), the Phoenix Suns (+600) and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (+700). The 76ers, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz are all tied for fifth at +1300.

The 29-22 Nets have lost six straight as they play without leading scorer Kevin Durant (sprained MCL) for the time being. Harden is third on the team in points per game (22.5) and first in assists (10.2) and rebounds (8.0).

Without Simmons, the 31-20 76ers sit third in the East and just one game back of first. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists for his career.

