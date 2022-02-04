Clippers' Marcus Morris Shades Lakers, 76ers: 'Both of Them Teams Is Pretty Average'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. said he wasn't impressed with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Philadelphia 76ers during their recent matchups.

Morris and the Clippers scored a 111-110 win over the rival Lakers on Thursday night and previously knocked off the Sixers, 102-101 on Jan. 21, despite playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"I mean s--t, both of them teams is pretty average from what I have seen. Like I don't see them just being great teams," Morris said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

The Clippers (27-27) have managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race while holding out hope Leonard and George will be able to return before season's end.

In fairness to the Lakers and Sixers, their rosters haven't been at full strength for much of the season either.

Los Angeles (25-28) has dealt with injury absences for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which further disrupted the team's effort to build chemistry after a significant roster overhaul.

Philadelphia (31-20) has played well despite the continued absence of Ben Simmons, who's focused on his mental health while awaiting a potential trade.

Yet at least in the eyes of ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Morris' comment may have some merit. Philly is 12th in that ranking, while L.A. is 17th. The Clippers at 15th. That would put all three teams within that "pretty average" realm.

Of course, the only thing that ultimately matters is how far each team advances in the playoffs and that will be heavily depend on which roster is closest to full strength.

Morris' remarks would surely add a little heat to a potential Lakers vs. Clippers in the West's play-in tournament, though.