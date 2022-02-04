James Harden Rumors: 76ers to Pursue Star at Trade Deadline; Nets Open to Deal

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly expected to pursue Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden until Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Brooklyn is "believed to be open to discussing a deal," Charania added, and there's an expectation that the teams will begin discussing a potential Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap this week.

Charania mentioned that Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Matisse Thybulle could "sweeten a potential package" for Harden. However, he noted there's "no urgency for Nets officials" to move the veteran because they believe the current roster is championship-worthy.

Though "it's believed an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded," Charania reported.

This is a change in pace for the Sixers, who were reportedly expected to target Harden during the offseason. NBA insider Marc Stein wrote last month that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey might be interested in keeping Simmons beyond the deadline in order to pursue a sign-and-trade for Harden during the offseason.

In addition, Morey himself said in January that trading Simmons at the deadline was "less likely than likely."

As for Harden, it's possible he'd welcome a trade to the Sixers because of his relationship with Morey. The two developed a strong bond during their time together with the Houston Rockets from 2012-20.

In addition, B/R's Jake Fischer reported last month that while Harden remains invested in competing for a title in Brooklyn, he "informed several confidants" that he's willing to consider other teams in the offseason. The three-time scoring champion has a player option worth more than $47 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

Fischer also reported Harden has been "vocal" in airing out his frustrations about Kyrie Irving only being available to participate in road games because of his vaccination status. Irving is unable to compete in home games because he has refused the COVID-19 vaccine and New York City requires vaccination to enter large indoor events.

Harden also reportedly has problems with head coach Steve Nash's "fluid rotations" and has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, per Fischer. The 32-year-old is in just his first full season with the Nets after the Rockets traded him to the franchise during the 2020-21 campaign.

Through 44 games this season, Harden is averaging 22.5 points, eight rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep. It's been his worst season since the 2011-12 campaign when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged just 16.8 points per game.

Harden would be a good fit for the Sixers, who are missing a seasoned veteran at the point. If he was paired with Joel Embiid, the duo has the potential to lead Philly to dominance in the Eastern Conference.

However, as Charania wrote, the Sixers will likely have to be willing to part ways with someone like Maxey to facilitate a deal. Whether they'd be willing to do that, given his performance this season, remains unclear.

It's also unclear if Simmons, who would be sent to Brooklyn in the deal, would be willing to play this season. He demanded a trade from the Sixers before the 2021-22 campaign and has been away from the team and told the team in October he wasn't mentally ready to play.