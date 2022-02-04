NBA Rumors: Magic's Robin Lopez Generating Trade Interest from Teams Before Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The rebuilding Orlando Magic sit with the NBA's worst record at 12-41 with just six days remaining before the NBA trade deadline.

According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, center Robin Lopez has caught the eye of some teams.

"While Magic veterans Terrence Ross and Gary Harris remain available, I’m told that teams seeking a proven big man have registered interest in Orlando’s Robin Lopez," Stein wrote.

Lopez, 33, is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. The 7-footer has been moved out of the rotation, with most of the big-men minutes going to Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba.

The well-traveled Lopez has played for the Phoenix Suns, then-New Orleans Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Magic over his 14-year NBA career.

He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Magic last offseason. Orlando has a mix of younger players and veterans, but the time is clearly in a rebuilding phase, with the future centered around players such as Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba.

That somewhat makes Lopez an odd man out as the team sits well outside of the playoff picture with 29 games remaining in the 2021-22 season. He'd be best-served helping out a postseason contender as veteran depth rather than riding the bench.

The Magic have until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday if they want to capitalize on the reported interest.