Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Expected to Miss Knicks Game with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is expected to miss Saturday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 37-year-old Anthony is in the midst of his first season with the Lakers and his 19th NBA season overall.

To date, Anthony is averaging 13.4 points per game on 43.7 percent shooting from the field during his first season in purple and gold.

While Anthony isn't one of the Lakers' core players, losing him for any period of time would hurt the team in terms of its offensive production off the bench.

With LeBron James already nursing a knee injury, the Lakers will lean on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to shoulder the scoring load alongside rotational wings Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves.