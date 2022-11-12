Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Be Reevaluated in 1 Week After Suffering Shin Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss at least one week with a shin injury.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Pistons announced their second-year guard will sit out their next three games and be reevaluated in one week with soreness in his left shin.

Saturday will be the second consecutive game Cunningham has missed. He sat out Friday's 121-112 loss to the New York Knicks.

The 21-year-old was limited to 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. He finished the game 1-of-11 from the field with four points.

Cunningham had some injury issues last season that kept him out of 18 games. He sat out five of Detroit's first six games with a sprained ankle.

Because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, Cunningham sat out four straight games from Dec. 23-Jan. 1. He suffered a hip injury that kept him out of the Pistons' Feb. 3 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Cunningham played, he started to look the part of the franchise player Detroit hoped he would be after the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Over his final 39 games last season, Cunningham averaged 18.8 points and 5.8 assists per contest. He picked up where he left off in the season opener with 18 points and 10 assists in a 113-109 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons are still in a rebuilding phase, but they have the makings of an exciting dynamic backcourt duo. They used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft to select Purdue star Jaden Ivey to play next to Cunningham.

Detroit also added Bojan Bogdanović in a trade with the Utah Jazz to provide more scoring. The team is off to a slow start with a 3-10 record heading into Saturday's home game against the Celtics.

Until Cunningham is able to return, head coach Dwane Casey could shift Ivey to point guard with Cory Joseph moving into the starting lineup.