Kyle Kuzma Jokes Thunder's Sam Presti Will 'Sell the Farm' for LeBron, Bronny James

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has spent the last couple of years accumulating a jaw-dropping number of future draft picks as the team goes through a rebuilding phase.

Kyle Kuzma thinks he'd sell it all for the Bronny James-LeBron James combo.

Kuzma sent out a tweet joking Presti will "sell the farm" amid a report LeBron wants to play with his son before retiring.

OK, jokes aside, this almost certainly will never happen. The idea of LeBron finishing his career in Oklahoma City doesn't feel right regardless of circumstance, nor does the idea of Presti mortgaging a promising future for an aging James. LeBron will be 39 by the time his eldest son would be eligible to play in the NBA.

There's also the matter of Bronny not appearing to be an elite NBA prospect at this time. He's a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings, good for 34th nationally but not the type of player who generates one-and-done buzz. Should Bronny James declare after one college season and remain on his current path, odds are LeBron would be able to manufacture a pairing by nudging his team—whoever that may be two years from now—to use a second-round pick on his son.

Just don't expect the team to be located in Oklahoma City.