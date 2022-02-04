WWE Rumors: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns; Shane McMahon's Release; Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for HISTORY

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg vs. Reigns Reportedly Scheduled for Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is reportedly set to make his return to the ring this month.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), WWE is planning to have Goldberg compete at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, and he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Reigns vs. Goldberg would be a first, but it was scheduled to take place in 2020.

Goldberg was Universal champion at the time and he was set to put the title on the line against Reigns at WrestleMania 36. The landscape changed, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to hold WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

Rather than taking part in the match, Reigns decided to take time off to be with his family, which led to Braun Strowman stepping in as a replacement and beating Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 36.

Stepping away was likely the best possible move for Reigns' career, as he returned at SummerSlam 2020 with a heel persona and has done his best work ever since.

Reigns is in the midst of a 500-plus-day run as Universal champion and he is set to defend the title against Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Because of that, it seems likely that The Tribal Chief would beat Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg has said in multiple interviews that he has only one match left on his WWE contract, so if he faces Reigns at Elimination Chamber, it could be the final match of the 55-year-old veteran's career.

Details on Shane McMahon's WWE Departure

New details have emerged regarding why WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly decided to cancel creative plans for his son, Shane McMahon.

Shane was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match and was reportedly brought in to help produce the match as well. After several apparent behind-the-scenes issues, Ringside News reported that Shane was "quietly let go" from WWE, and Meltzer later confirmed the report.

Wade Keller of PWTorch (h/t Middleton) provided more information on what led to Shane essentially being removed from WWE.

Per Keller, Shane was "self-centered" on the day of the Royal Rumble and was primarily worried about his own ideas and how he could look strong in the Rumble match.

Keller also noted that Shane "pulled the McMahon card" and went "way overboard," which led to some push-back from some within the company.

Shane also reportedly took issue with the plans in place for him at Elimination Chamber, as he was originally supposed to be part of the Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

It was at that point that Vince reportedly decided he'd had enough and wrote Shane out of the plans for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Shane has not been a regular presence with WWE recently, as his last match was at last year's WrestleMania against Strowman.

Still, he has competed at every WrestleMania besides WrestleMania 36 since returning for WrestleMania 32, so WrestleMania 38 will feel a bit different if Shane-O-Mac is indeed not part of the show.

WWE HOF Ceremony Reportedly Planned for April 1 After SmackDown

WWE is reportedly taking a new approach this year when it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 1, shortly after SmackDown emanates from the same arena.

The reported plan is for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to air on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET on April 1 after SmackDown on Fox ends at 10 p.m. ET.

For several years, the Hall of Fame ceremony would take place in the days leading up to WrestleMania or even the night before, and it was its own event.

No Hall of Fame ceremony was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it returned last year, it was held without any fans in attendance.

By combining SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony, it ensures there will be a live crowd, and it also provides fans with more bang for the buck with regard to SmackDown tickets.

WrestleMania 38 is a two-night event that will emanate from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3, meaning the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place one night before Night 1 of WrestleMania.

WWE has yet to name any inductees for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but there has been speculation that The Undertaker could be the headliner since he is a Texas native.

