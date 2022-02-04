Chris Paul Says He's 'At Peace' with Possibility of Not Winning NBA Championship

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, but he is still chasing his first championship in his 17th season.

Despite playing in an era where every high-level athlete is defined by how many titles they win, Paul told JJ Redick on the Old Man and the Three podcast he is "at peace" with his life and career (starts at :45 mark):

Paul did make sure to point out he is "going to fight my ass off" to win a championship "this year, the next year, whenever it may be."

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Paul's teams only reached the conference finals once (2017-18 Houston Rockets).

Last season was Paul's first appearance in the NBA Finals. He helped the Phoenix Suns take a 2-0 series lead before the Milwaukee Bucks rattled off four straight victories to win the championship.

The Suns' loss to the Bucks put Paul in the NBA record books as the only player whose teams have blown 2-0 playoff series leads four times. It was also the sixth time his teams have lost a postseason series in which they held a two-game lead at any point.

Paul has another great opportunity to get that elusive championship this season. The Suns' 41-10 record is the best mark in the NBA. They rank in the top three in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Regardless of whether or not Paul wins a title, it's hard to argue with his resume over the past 17 seasons. He has been named to the All-Star team 12 times, including this season, All-NBA team 10 times and All-Defensive team nine times.

Paul is currently leading the NBA in assists (10.5 per game) at the age of 36.