Brian Flores: Bill Belichick Influenced Giants' Decision to Hire Brian Daboll as HC

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Prior to becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, Brian Flores was a longtime defensive assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Whatever relationship Flores has with Belichick will be put to the test amid Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins last month despite back-to-back winning seasons, levied more allegations against Belichick and the New York Giants on Thursday.

In the lawsuit he filed Tuesday, Flores contends that he found out that the Giants planned on hiring Brian Daboll as head coach days before his interview because of congratulatory text messages he received from Belichick. Flores alleges that Belichick intended to send those messages to Daboll.

On Thursday, Flores backed up those claims by saying he believes Belichick had some part in the Giants' hiring decision.

"I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions," Flores told Jay Williams on NPR’s podcast The Limits (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that. It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence."

He continued, "That's part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants had responded to Flores' lawsuit Thursday and dismissed the claims that Belichick had any knowledge of their hiring process.

"Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants," the team stated. "Mr. Belichick's text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search."

It's clear that Belichick will be a key witness to determining how Flores' lawsuit will play out. The longtime Patriots coach has yet to address the matter, but he will have no choice soon when the case goes to court and he's faced with questions.