Giants Call Brian Flores' Allegations 'Simply False,' Respond to Bill Belichick Texts

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Giants responded Thursday to the allegations levied against them in Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL and its teams.

"Brian Flores has raised serious issues in the filing of his complaint," the Giants said in a statement. "The specific claims against the Giants and Mr. Flores' allegations about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Flores alleges, in part, that the Giants had already made the decision to hire Brian Daboll as head coach days before they interviewed Flores. The team met with Flores last Thursday and officially named Daboll as head coach the next day.

According to Flores, the instance was just one example of NFL teams conducting sham interviews with Black head coaching candidates just to satisfy the Rooney Rule. Under the rule, teams are required to interview at least two candidates of color for head coach openings.

Flores included text messages from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as part of the evidence to support his lawsuit. Belichick mistakenly sent Flores congratulatory messages for landing the Giants position, apparently thinking he was texting Daboll.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants vehemently dismissed the notion that Belichick would have any knowledge of their hiring process. New York pointed to the timing of the text messages, noting that Daboll had only had a zoom interview and the team wouldn't make a decision without meeting a coach in-person.

"And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he 'thinks' Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible," the team stated. "The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll's in-person interview even took place."

The team later added, "In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick's text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search."

The Giants provided Flores' itinerary for this time with the organization last Thursday. New York stated that it gave full consideration to hiring him before ultimately deciding on Daboll.

"Our hiring process and, most certainly, our consideration of Mr. Flores was serious and genuine," the team stated. "We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Flores was under the mistaken impression the job had already been awarded."