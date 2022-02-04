Storm's Sue Bird Explains How Fans Pushed Her to Return for 19th WNBA Season

Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

Although Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird hasn't yet signed a deal for 2022, she announced in January she would be returning for a 19th WNBA season, and it appears the fans are a big reason why she'll once again take the floor.

Bird told ESPN's Mechelle Voepel that fans chanting "One more year" toward her following Seattle's overtime loss to Phoenix in the playoffs helped sway her to return for another season:

"It really didn't hit me in that moment until the fans chanted. And then I was like, 'Oh, they know it, too? They're sensing this also?' It's weird because it immediately changed my perspective. Had the buzzer gone off and I just went home, I probably would have retired.

"But having that moment, it kind of changed some things for me. During the drive home, there was a wide range of emotions, as you can imagine."

Bird is one of the best players in WNBA history. She is the league's all-time assists leader, has won four WNBA titles and has been named an All-Star 12 times. In addition, she has also won five Olympic gold medals as a member of Team USA.

The 41-year-old has been consistent throughout her career and finished the 2021 season averaging 10 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from deep.

Over her career, Bird is averaging 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep.

Bird's hope in returning for another season would be to win a fifth WNBA title, and the Storm have already made moves this offseason to create a championship-winning squad. Seattle is bringing back Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell, and Briann January is joining the team.