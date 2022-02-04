Warriors' Draymond Green Says Doctors Don't Believe He Needs Surgery for Back Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green told reporters Thursday that doctors don't believe he'll need back surgery.

"The way my body is feeling now and the way I'm progressing, I don't think it'll end in surgery," Green said. "But like I said, when you're dealing with a back, that's always a possibility."

Green has missed Golden State's last 13 games with a lower back/disk injury that is also impacting his calf. The Warriors said on Feb. 1 he would be reevaluated before the All-Star break.

Green's comments come after Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers said last month during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's The Morning Roast that Green's injury wouldn't be a long-term issue (h/t Josh Shrock NBC Sports Bay Area):

"As far as how I’m viewing it, I’m looking at it like, each day it’s getting better, and that’s the good news. It hasn’t plateaued. And you know, I haven’t heard any doomsday scenarios from anybody at this point. They’re always out there. But at this juncture, nobody is saying that. We just have to let the process go the way it’s going. Talk to some specialists that we’re doing the right thing, and the key is to not throw a guy back out there that has this issue and then makes it worse. So we’re just following the best doctors’ orders, and listening to his body and listening to Rick."

Green was in the midst of another well-rounded season for the Dubs before being sidelined. He was averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

The 31-year-old also earned the fourth All-Star selection of his career. However, he opted out of the event because of his injury.

After starting 2-4 with Green sidelined, the Warriors have won their last seven games to improve to 39-13, second place in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

With Klay Thompson finally back after a two-year injury absence and Stephen Curry once again playing at an MVP level, the Warriors will need Green to be healthy down the stretch if they want to compete for a title.