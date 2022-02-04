NHL Rumors: 2024 World Cup of Hockey Being Discussed by League, NHLPA

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL and NHLPA reportedly met last week to start planning for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

There is a "strong possibility" the event would be played in February 2024 instead of in September when it's normally played, LeBrun notes.

