NBA All-Star Game 2022 Draft: TV Schedule for Team LeBron, Team Durant Rosters Reveal

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

For the second consecutive year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be captaining the two teams for the NBA All-Star Game after they were the two players to receive the most All-Star votes.

The full list of players was revealed on Thursday, giving James and Durant a week of prep time before the All-Star Game Draft scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

James will be picking first as the top overall vote-getter. He will be going for his fifth straight win, as he is undefeated since the league switched to this format in 2018. Durant is recovering from a sprained MCL and will sit out the game for the second year in a row.

Like any other draft, James and Durant will go back and forth picking from the 22-player pool. They will begin with the eight starters and then pick from the 14 reserves, and they will not be obligated to adhere to conference affiliations.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland with coverage on TNT.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Player Pool

Team Captains

LeBron James, F Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls

Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Reserves

Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls

Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

Storylines to Watch For

It will be interesting to see who ends up as an injury replacement for the All-Star roster. It's already known that Durant will miss the game, but Draymond Green (back), Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (calf) are also dealing with injuries at the moment.

If any of those players aren't able to recover in time, it will open up the door for some players who may have been snubbed from the game. Players like Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro and LaMelo Ball would be viable backcourt replacements.

The Eastern Conference reserves are noticeably small, so a big man like Jarrett Allen or Domantas Sabonis would make sense. Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are among the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, also warrant some consideration as frontcourt replacements.

It will also be worth watching how many teammates are pitted against each other. There could be some interesting scenarios where Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker are on opposite sides, or Stephen Curry is separated from his Warriors teammates Green and Andrew Wiggins.

Also, will Durant allow his Nets running mate James Harden to fall to his opponent, or will he feel an obligation to pick him early? The Jazz tandem of Gobert and Mitchell and the Bulls backcourt of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the other teammates who might not be together on Feb. 20.

Lastly, with James having such a strong run of success within this format, it will be curious to see if Durant comes up with a different strategy to try to put an end to Team LeBron's dominance. Since he's not playing in the game, Durant will have to put on his GM hat and focus on putting together the best group of players.