NBA All-Star Game 2022 Draft: TV Schedule for Team LeBron, Team Durant Rosters Reveal

NBA All-Star Game 2022 Draft: TV Schedule for Team LeBron, Team Durant Rosters RevealFebruary 4, 2022
For the second consecutive year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be captaining the two teams for the NBA All-Star Game after they were the two players to receive the most All-Star votes.
The full list of players was revealed on Thursday, giving James and Durant a week of prep time before the All-Star Game Draft scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
James will be picking first as the top overall vote-getter. He will be going for his fifth straight win, as he is undefeated since the league switched to this format in 2018. Durant is recovering from a sprained MCL and will sit out the game for the second year in a row.
Like any other draft, James and Durant will go back and forth picking from the 22-player pool. They will begin with the eight starters and then pick from the 14 reserves, and they will not be obligated to adhere to conference affiliations.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland with coverage on TNT.
Player Pool
Team Captains
- LeBron James, F Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
- Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
- Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
- Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
- Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
- Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Reserves
- Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
- Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
- Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
- Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors
- Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
- James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets
- Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls
- Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
- Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
- Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
- Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
- Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
Storylines to Watch For
It will be interesting to see who ends up as an injury replacement for the All-Star roster. It's already known that Durant will miss the game, but Draymond Green (back), Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (calf) are also dealing with injuries at the moment.
If any of those players aren't able to recover in time, it will open up the door for some players who may have been snubbed from the game. Players like Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro and LaMelo Ball would be viable backcourt replacements.
The Eastern Conference reserves are noticeably small, so a big man like Jarrett Allen or Domantas Sabonis would make sense. Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are among the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, also warrant some consideration as frontcourt replacements.
It will also be worth watching how many teammates are pitted against each other. There could be some interesting scenarios where Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker are on opposite sides, or Stephen Curry is separated from his Warriors teammates Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Also, will Durant allow his Nets running mate James Harden to fall to his opponent, or will he feel an obligation to pick him early? The Jazz tandem of Gobert and Mitchell and the Bulls backcourt of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the other teammates who might not be together on Feb. 20.
Lastly, with James having such a strong run of success within this format, it will be curious to see if Durant comes up with a different strategy to try to put an end to Team LeBron's dominance. Since he's not playing in the game, Durant will have to put on his GM hat and focus on putting together the best group of players.