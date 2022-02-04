X

    No. 7 Arizona Upsets No. 3 UCLA as Wildcats Exact Revenge Against Bruins

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    No. 7 Arizona avenged its Jan. 25 loss to No. 3 UCLA, this time emerging with a 76-66 victory at the McKale Center.

    Kerr Kriisa led all scorers with 16 points Thursday to help the Wildcats (18-2) earn an important Pac-12 win, improving to 12-0 at home this season.

    Defense was on display early for Arizona as the squad built a 42-30 lead at halftime:

    ESPN @espn

    Stuffed at the rim 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArizonaMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/H4Q8f5ZZu9">pic.twitter.com/H4Q8f5ZZu9</a>

    The home team led by as much as 17 in the first half before the Bruins made it respectable at intermission. 

    It was a closer battle in the second half with UCLA quickly getting within single digits. The Wildcats cooled offensively before a 7-0 Bruins run cut the margin to three with under four minutes remaining.

    Arizona found a way to stay in front, however, with Kriisa hitting a clutch three to put the game away:

    Arizona Basketball @ArizonaMBB

    KERR KRIISA<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/19XkiUoDuH">pic.twitter.com/19XkiUoDuH</a>

    It led to the first true road loss of the year for UCLA (16-3) with leading scorer Johnny Juzang held to just 12 points. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Notable Performances

    Kerr Kriisa, G, ARI: 16 points, 5 assists

    Bennedict Mathurin, G, ARI: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

    Dalen Terry, G, ARI: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 turnover

    Johnny Juzang, G, UCLA: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

    Jaime Jacquez, F, UCLA: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

    Jules Bernard, G, UCLA: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

    Arizona Moves to Top of Pac-12 Standings Behind Balanced Attack

    When Bennedict Mathurin was just one of five players in double figures, you know Arizona had a good night offensively.

    The best thing Arizona had going for it early was the pace, getting open looks early in the shot clock to run up the score in the first half.

    Pac-12 Conference @pac12

    𝗭𝗨 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 💨<br><br>He’s got 8 early points for the Wildcats.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPN</a><br>📱 <a href="https://t.co/xxSp6Hy4et">https://t.co/xxSp6Hy4et</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArizonaMBB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pac12MBB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pac12MBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/j758dAAzVf">pic.twitter.com/j758dAAzVf</a>

    ESPN @espn

    No. 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArizonaMBB</a> is HOT to start the first half against No. 3 UCLA ♨️<br><br>📺: ESPN <a href="https://t.co/2mgmjWDRgH">pic.twitter.com/2mgmjWDRgH</a>

    Arizona Basketball @ArizonaMBB

    RUN WITH US 🔥<br><br>Cats by 17 with two minutes to play in the half<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/z3pAigenu7">pic.twitter.com/z3pAigenu7</a>

    Mathurin had only six points at halftime, but the team scored 42 thanks to the quick movement getting everyone involved.

    The pace slowed in the second half, but the team still got production from a lot of different sources. At different times there were several players who were seemingly the difference-maker for Arizona:

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Kerr Kriisa was 0-for-12 at UCLA last week and Mick Cronin said there was no way he would play that poorly next time. Sure enough, Kriisa had 11 in the first half of the rematch.

    Ben Bolch @latbbolch

    Tubelis already a big problem for UCLA inside.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Dalen Terry has been the best player on the court so far tonight.

    Dalen Terry was especially impressive, playing solid defense on Johnny Juzang while filling up the stat sheet offensively.

    In addition to the five players in double figures, Oumar Ballo and Christian Koloko played important roles in the low post with seven combined blocks. 

    It was a complete performance from a team that can beat anyone in the country when it plays at this level.

    Poor Shooting Dooms UCLA

    In the first meeting between these teams, Arizona struggled offensively with just a 30.7 shooting percentage and 25 percent mark from three-point range. 

    This time, it was UCLA that couldn't get anything to fall. 

    The Bruins were just 1-of-9 from three in the first half while facing an early deficit:

    Eli Hershkovich @EliHershkovich

    UCLA bricking every jumper — exact opposite result from the first matchup.

    Jeff Eisenberg @JeffEisenberg

    Considering that UCLA has shot approximately 4,739 contested, off-balance twos, it's a wonder that Arizona is only up 12 at halftime.

    Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

    Well hello, Arizona. Defense has UCLA taking impossible shots and offense inside-outside game working beautifully.

    The squad finished just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc and 38.9 percent from the field.

    When the shots were falling, it usually required great individual effort.

    Pac-12 Conference @pac12

    Heat check <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnnyJuzang?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnnyJuzang</a> 🔥<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPN</a><br>📱 <a href="https://t.co/xxSp6Hy4et">https://t.co/xxSp6Hy4et</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBruins</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/UCLAMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCLAMBB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pac12MBB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pac12MBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/JyYrlfmk9E">pic.twitter.com/JyYrlfmk9E</a>

    UCLA finished with 12 assists on 28 made field goals, much worse than Arizona's 18 assists on 24 makes.

    With the Bruins also struggling at the free-throw line (7-of-12), a key road win was simply out of reach.

    What's Next?

    The schedule remains difficult for Arizona, which will host No. 19 USC on Saturday. UCLA will continue its road trip with a game against Arizona State on Saturday.  

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.