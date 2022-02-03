NBA Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Eric Gordon Eyed by Pelicans

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Despite sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to be active prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

On ESPN's This Just In (starts at 1:35 mark), Brian Windhorst noted the Pelicans are trying to trade "for a big-name guard," including CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox and Eric Gordon:

There have been rumblings about New Orleans' plans ahead of the trade deadline, with the consensus being executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin wants to be a buyer.

On the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto said rival executives around the NBA believe that Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes could be "available for the right upgrade."

Scotto added the Pelicans "are more willing to listen on moving Alexander-Walker than in the past."

These trade rumblings come at a time when there remains great uncertainty about Zion Williamson's status this season.

Windhorst noted the Pelicans were supposed to provide an update on Williamson's surgically-repaired right foot last week, but they have yet to make any public statement.

Among the potential trade options for New Orleans, Gordon would seem to be the easiest to get. He's the oldest of the trio (33) and plays for a Houston Rockets team that is in the early stages of a long-term rebuild.

Scotto reported last month the Rockets are seeking a first-round pick for Gordon. The former Sixth Man of the Year winner is averaging 14.3 points per game on 42.0 percent three-point shooting in 44 games.

B/R's Jake Fischer recently noted the emergence of Anfernee Simons could make it easier for the Blazers to move on from McCollum:

"The destination most often linked to McCollum has been New Orleans, who could sensibly deal Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart. That would give the Blazers a center replacement for Nurkic, a strong veteran contributor in Hart and sneak Portland under the tax. It would seem the Pelicans would be more willing to part with Tomas Satoranksy and Jaxson Hayes over Valanciunas, however."

McCollum is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 34 starts this season. He's also shooting 40.1 percent from behind the arc on 8.0 attempts per game.

Fox's name has come up frequently in trade rumors, most notably involving the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons.

Per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings were willing to discuss Fox in talks with the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis.

Fox, 24, is in the first season of a five-year, $163 million contract he signed in November. He leads the Kings in scoring average (21.0 points per game).

The Pelicans are 19-32 overall this season and have lost 11 of their past 18 games. They trail Portland by 1.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament.