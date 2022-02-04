NBA All-Star Game 2022: Early Mock Draft for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

NBA All-Star Game 2022: Early Mock Draft for Team LeBron vs. Team DurantFebruary 4, 2022
LeBron James is seeking his fifth straight win as an All-Star Game captain and his second against Kevin Durant, but the 2022 All-Star Game could come down to the draft.
The full list of All-Stars from each conference was announced Thursday, providing the pool of eight starters and 14 reserves for the two captains.
All that's left is determining the rosters for each team through the All-Star draft, which will take place on Feb. 10 on TNT.
Team LeBron will get the first pick after the Los Angeles Lakers star led the fan vote once again, totaling 9,128,231 votes. It could give him an advantage over Team Durant as he looks to follow up on last year's 170-150 dominant performance.
Here is a prediction for the upcoming player draft for the Feb. 20 game.
Mock Draft (Starters)
1. LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
2. Durant: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
3. LeBron: Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
4. Durant: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
5. LeBron: DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
6. Durant: Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
7. LeBron: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
8. Durant: Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors
When these two captains picked teams a year ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo was LeBron's first overall pick and then went on to become MVP of the All-Star Game with 35 points on 16-of-16 shooting. It seemed like a good pick at the time, and it's a great one the second time around.
Durant picked his teammate Kyrie Irving with the second pick last year, but he doesn't have any Brooklyn Nets to choose from as starters. That could allow him to pick his former teammate Stephen Curry.
With Durant unlikely to play in the game due to a knee injury, his side will need scoring. No one available can provide that as much as Curry.
The third pick becomes a tougher call, especially with Joel Embiid and Ja Morant both playing at an MVP level. The difference could be LeBron seeming to be more of a fan of Morant than Embiid.
Personal preference could also put DeMar DeRozan high on LeBron's draft board. He nearly joined the Lakers this summer before instead signing with the Chicago Bulls.
That helps Durant put together an exciting team that can pour in points between Curry, Embiid and Trae Young.
Mock Draft (Reserves)
1. Durant: James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets
2. LeBron: Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
3. Durant: Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
4. LeBron: Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
5. Durant: Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
6. LeBron: Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls
7. Durant: Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
8. LeBron: Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
9. Durant: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
10. LeBron: Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
11. Durant: Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
12. LeBron: Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
13. Durant: Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors
14. LeBron: Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors (Will Need Injury Replacement)
Durant finally gets a chance to select a teammate in James Harden, just like he did in last year's draft. The two haven't gotten as much on-court time together as expected over the past two seasons, but the relationship is still there.
With the second pick of the reserves, don't be surprised to see LeBron take another friend in Chris Paul. The one-time All-Star Game MVP has the ability to throw some perfect lobs to his high-flying teammates in this exhibition.
Luka Doncic becomes a steal this late in the draft as one of the top overall talents in the NBA.
A group of high-scoring guards come next, with Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell, all capable of lighting up the scoreboard in the upcoming exhibition. They can rain threes throughout the game and provide a lot of help to whichever team lands them.
Team LeBron also adds some defense with its picks of Jimmy Butler and Rudy Gobert, which could help as the game has transformed from essentially a pickup contest to one with a bit more intensity. They each could be valuable in the fourth quarter if the game comes down to a few baskets.
Darius Garland is the Cleveland Cavaliers' first All-Star since James left in 2018, so don't be surprised to see him also end up on Team LeBron.
Team Durant will get some versatile players in Karl-Anthony Towns, Khris Middleton and Fred VanVleet, who can help on both ends of the court.
Draymond Green announced on TNT that he will not participate in the All-Star Game due to his back injury, but LeBron could get his injury replacement when announced. Potential options include Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dejounte Murray as representatives from the Western Conference.
Team LeBron Roster
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns
Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls
Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
Darius Garland, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors (Will Need Injury Replacement)
Team Durant Roster
Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks
Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets
Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Fred VanVleet, G, Toronto Raptors