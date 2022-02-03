NHL Announces Participants for 2022 All-Star Skills Contests in Las Vegas

NHL Announces Participants for 2022 All-Star Skills Contests in Las VegasFebruary 4, 2022
The best players in the NHL will take center stage at All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, and the league announced the participants for Friday's All-Star Skills competitions.
The day's schedule features seven events and gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Fastest Skater
- Chris Kreider, NYR
- Adrian Kempe, LAK
- Kyle Connor, WPG
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH
- Jordan Kyrou, STL
- Dylan Larkin, DET
- Cale Makar, COL
- Connor McDavid, EDM
Save Streak
- Jack Campbell, TOR
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
- Frederik Andersen, CAR
- Tristan Jarry, PIT
- Cam Talbot, MIN
- Juuse Saros, NSH
- Thatcher Demko, VAN
- John Gibson, ANA
Fountain Face-Off
- Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
- Claude Giroux, PHI
- Jordan Eberle, SEA
- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
- Roman Josi, NSH
- Nick Suzuki, MTL
- Zach Werenski, CBJ
- Mark Stone, VGK
Hardest Shot
- Adam Pelech, NYI
- Timo Meier, SJS
- Victor Hedman, TBL
- Tom Wilson, WSH
Breakaway Challenge
- Goalies: Manon Rheaume and Wyatt Russell
- Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
- Trevor Zegras, ANA
- Jack Hughes, NJD
- Alex DeBrincat, CHI
- Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22
- Nazem Kadri, COL
- Auston Matthews, TOR
- Joe Pavelski, DAL
- Steven Stamkos, TBL
- Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Accuracy Shooting
- Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
- Leon Draisaitl, EDM
- Clayton Keller, ARI
- Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
- Sebastian Aho, CAR
- Jake Guentzel, PIT
- Troy Terry, ANA
- Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
- Patrice Bergeron, BOS
- Jonathan Marchessault, VGK
There will be a Las Vegas slant for two of the events Friday.
The NHL Fountain Face-Off will be a shooting competition on the Fountains of Bellagio, while the Las Vegas NHL 21 in '22 contest will incorporate some blackjack into the weekend's festivities.
"Players will travel by boat to the 'rink' and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time," the league's announcement explained for the Fountain Face-Off. "Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge."
As for the 21 in '22 contest, players will attempt to achieve a hand of 21 without going over in the fewest number of shots at an oversized deck of cards on Las Vegas Boulevard in what the announcement called "a new twist on street hockey."
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> announced the details of the 2022 NHL <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllStar</a> Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, highlighted by two new events – the <a href="https://twitter.com/Discover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Discover</a> NHL Fountain Face-Off at the Fountains of Bellagio & the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22 on the Boulevard.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/1qbuunp5DW">https://t.co/1qbuunp5DW</a> <a href="https://t.co/FkGfbXZsPg">pic.twitter.com/FkGfbXZsPg</a>
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday when a three-game tournament format will pit the four divisions against one another in three-on-three play.
The two divisions that win the first two games of the tournament will face off in the final game to determine the All-Star Game winner.