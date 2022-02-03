NHL Announces Participants for 2022 All-Star Skills Contests in Las Vegas

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The best players in the NHL will take center stage at All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, and the league announced the participants for Friday's All-Star Skills competitions.

The day's schedule features seven events and gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Fastest Skater

Chris Kreider, NYR

Adrian Kempe, LAK

Kyle Connor, WPG

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH

Jordan Kyrou, STL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Cale Makar, COL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Save Streak

Jack Campbell, TOR

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Frederik Andersen, CAR

Tristan Jarry, PIT

Cam Talbot, MIN

Juuse Saros, NSH

Thatcher Demko, VAN

John Gibson, ANA

Fountain Face-Off

Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA

Claude Giroux, PHI

Jordan Eberle, SEA

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Roman Josi, NSH

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Zach Werenski, CBJ

Mark Stone, VGK

Hardest Shot

Adam Pelech, NYI

Timo Meier, SJS

Victor Hedman, TBL

Tom Wilson, WSH

Breakaway Challenge

Goalies: Manon Rheaume and Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Jack Hughes, NJD

Alex DeBrincat, CHI

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22

Nazem Kadri, COL

Auston Matthews, TOR

Joe Pavelski, DAL

Steven Stamkos, TBL

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Accuracy Shooting

Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Clayton Keller, ARI

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Jake Guentzel, PIT

Troy Terry, ANA

Johnny Gaudreau, CGY

Patrice Bergeron, BOS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK

There will be a Las Vegas slant for two of the events Friday.

The NHL Fountain Face-Off will be a shooting competition on the Fountains of Bellagio, while the Las Vegas NHL 21 in '22 contest will incorporate some blackjack into the weekend's festivities.

"Players will travel by boat to the 'rink' and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time," the league's announcement explained for the Fountain Face-Off. "Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge."

As for the 21 in '22 contest, players will attempt to achieve a hand of 21 without going over in the fewest number of shots at an oversized deck of cards on Las Vegas Boulevard in what the announcement called "a new twist on street hockey."

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday when a three-game tournament format will pit the four divisions against one another in three-on-three play.



The two divisions that win the first two games of the tournament will face off in the final game to determine the All-Star Game winner.