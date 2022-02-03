Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Open to Alec Burks Deal in Order to Move Other Veterans

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The New York Knicks are reportedly open to trading guard Alec Burks if it helps them jettison other veteran contracts on their cap sheet.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Knicks have no interest in moving Burks to a contender to open up a rotation spot but could add him as sweetener to get rid of an unwanted contract.

The Knicks' increasing willingness to move players before the Feb. 10 trade deadline seemingly speaks to an acknowledgement their offseason focus on talent retention was a mistake. Nearly every veteran on the roster is performing well below their 2020-21 form, leading to the Knicks sitting a disappointing 24-28.

Burks is in the midst of a miserable shooting slump that saw him shoot 33.3 percent from the floor in January while averaging just 9.5 points per game. He's a bit better overall for the season (38.3 percent), with his lone source of efficiency being his 39.9 percent rate from three-point range.

Contending teams could look at Burks and see him taking on more of a spot-up role that obscures his struggles as a finisher.

Either way, it's clear the Knicks are willing to listen intently regarding players they just brought back less than a year ago.