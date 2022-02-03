Team USA's Depth Will Be Tested as Injury to Brianna Decker Dampers Win vs. Finland

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States vs. Finland was one of the matchups women’s hockey fans wanted to open the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics.



What nobody wanted to see was USA alternate captain Brianna Decker writhing in pain minutes into the first period Thursday.

Decker, the all-time USA assists leader at the IIHF World Championships, got her legs tangled with Finnish defender Ronja Savolainen in front of USA goalie Maddie Rooney during the 5-2 win. Decker remained there audibly in pain until the medical staff stretchered her off the ice.



In her absence, Abby Roque centered the forward line alongside Amanda Kessel and Alex Carpenter. Both of Decker’s linemates scored to give the USA a 2-0 lead going into the second period. First-time Olympian Jesse Compher and Kelly Pannek also switched lines after Decker’s injury.

“I didn't think we missed a beat, and that's a credit to the depth that we have,” Team USA head coach Joel Johnson said after the victory.

Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield called it a next-player-up mentality.

“Our lines shifted when Brianna went down, but everyone did an amazing job stepping up. You know, there's no replacing Brianna Decker in that situation, but everyone stepped up to the plate in the way that they were asked to, and I think that's how we were successful tonight,” Coyne Schofield added.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The three-time Olympian scored two goals, including what proved to be the game-winning tallies, in the second period.





The United States displayed remarkable chemistry despite getting limited ice time since the 2018 Olympics. The Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded in 2019, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) popped up in its place.

The barnstorming model keeps the post-graduate Olympians on the ice, but not nearly as consistently as in years past. To boot, COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the last three tuneups against Team Canada before the Beijing Olympics.



It will take skill and full buy-in if the United States is serious about punching its ticket to the gold-medal game. The fact that the U.S. found a way to overcome a midgame injury to one of its veteran leaders is a good sign. The competition in the women’s Olympic hockey tournament continues to rise, and the veteran leadership will be called upon to navigate the rest of the time in Beijing following Decker's setback.



The injury hit close to home for some players.

“It really—it breaks your heart, especially after being through a very similar thing,” Roque said. “I know how bad it hurts, and hearing that—she's a tough kid, like, she is tougher than anyone I know—to hear that, it's uh, it really does just break your heart.”

The U.S. has a scheduled Friday off. Coach Johnson said after the game he will await final confirmation on Decker’s injury and plan accordingly, although there was a statement from USA hockey confirming that she would be out for the rest of the tournament.

Federations are given the option to name alternates even before the tournament begins. While Canada brought four extra "taxi squad" players, the U.S. elected to bring none.

“I kind of have an idea, but I'm not going to speak because as soon as I do, I'll be wrong," Johnson told Bleacher Report before the team's announcement. "So we'll talk about that if we have to. Hopefully, Brianna is fine, and if she's not and there's a process to bring somebody in … that's been something that every team, every federation's had to plan for, and we're no different so there's a plan in place and we'll figure it out if we need to drill it.”



United States Players of the Game

Coyne Schofield: The USA captain scored two goals in the second period to give her team a comfortable lead.

Carpenter: She was unceremoniously left off the 2018 Olympic roster but also tallied two goals. After being cut from the Olympic team, Carpenter played for China in the Zhenskaya Hockey League for the KRS Vanke Rays. She credits this move for helping her appreciate the game again.

Finland Player of the Game

Susanna Tapani: The Finnish team displayed an anemic offense, getting outshot 52-12. Nevertheless, Tapani was a bright spot, scoring both of Finland's goals.

What's Next for the United States

The United States will take on the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday in another preliminary game. It will be interesting to see what Johnson does about his lines against a team the U.S. is expected to do well against.

“I think everything's TBD,” Johnson said when asked if we’ll see different combinations throughout the tournament. “We're looking forward to a little rest and recovery and then we'll kind of hit the reset button and figure out what to do from there.”