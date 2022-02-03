James Harden Says Nets Have 'Done Too Much Talking' During 6-Game Losing Streak

AP Photo/Matt York

James Harden gave his thoughts on what is ailing the Brooklyn Nets following their 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Harden shot down the notion of having a players-only meeting, saying the team has done "too much talking" and "just gotta go out there and do it."

With the loss to Sacramento, Brooklyn has now dropped six games in a row, and its record for the season fell to 29-22.

