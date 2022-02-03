X

    James Harden Says Nets Have 'Done Too Much Talking' During 6-Game Losing Streak

    James Harden gave his thoughts on what is ailing the Brooklyn Nets following their 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

    Harden shot down the notion of having a players-only meeting, saying the team has done "too much talking" and "just gotta go out there and do it."

    James Harden doesn't feel like there's a need for a players-only meeting in the midst of the Nets' 6-game losing streak:<br><br>"We've done too much talking" <a href="https://t.co/iN6zxygyiK">pic.twitter.com/iN6zxygyiK</a>

    With the loss to Sacramento, Brooklyn has now dropped six games in a row, and its record for the season fell to 29-22.

